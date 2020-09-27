Racine teenager charged in multiple armed robberies of pizza delivery drivers

RACINE — A Racine teen has been charged in multiple armed robberies of pizza delivery drivers over a six-week period.
Bryant M. Patrick, 17, of the 1400 block of Thurston Avenue, is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of attempt armed robbery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 5, an officer responded to a Domino's Pizza at 5100 Washington Ave. for an armed robbery complaint.
Officers made contact with the victim, who said he had been sent to make a delivery in the 1500 block of Thurston Avenue. He learned that the address he was given did not exist so he called the customer while standing out in front of the location. The victim said that the customer claimed he would be right out, and then two thin Black males wearing all black and bandanas covering their faces ran toward him. One of the males was holding a handgun, aimed it at him and yelled "Don't look at me! Look at the ground (expletive!) Raise your hands!" The second male then searched through his pockets, stole $20 and a flashlight and then the two males fled northbound.
Officers made contact with the customer who indicated he had ordered pizza and accidentally typed in the wrong address. He claimed he wasn't aware he typed in the wrong address until the driver called him. He tried to step outside to locate the driver and noticed the two thin males sprinting onto the front porch and into a residence located at the 1400 block of Thurston Avenue. He then saw the driver drive away. He called Domino's and they told him the driver had been robbed and his order would not be delivered.
Officers made contact with the residence at the 1400 block of Thurston and observed a young, thin, light-skinned Black male who identified himself as Patrick. He stated he had been home all day and denied knowing anything about the robbery.
At 9:26 p.m. on that same night, officers responded to the intersection of 15th Street and Grange Avenue for a gun-related complaint. An officer made contact with three victims. They said they went into 16th St. Foods, 2722 16th St., to purchase items and then walked to a family member's home. They were then confronted by three unknown suspects who accused them of stealing a knife from them. They fled and the suspects gave chase.
The three victims evaded the suspects but then the suspects re-emerged later on. The oldest suspect pulled a black handgun from his waistband, manipulated it as if to load a round and pointed it at one of the victims. They fled inside the house and saw the three suspects flee westbound. The victims believed the suspects lived in a home in the 1400 block of Thurston Ave.
On Sept. 10, an officer responded to the 15th Street and Flett Avenue for an armed robbery of a Domino's driver. The driver said he was making a delivery to the 2400 block of 15th Street when he realized the address wasn't properly located in his GPS. He tried to call the customer number but they didn't pick up. He then observed two people come from behind his car and say "Give me the money," and one of the suspects pointed a silver or light colored handgun at his left shoulder. After the second time the male asked for the money, the suspect placed the handgun near the victim's face from a foot away. The victim then gave the male about $50 and the suspects fled.
At 10:49 p.m. on Sept. 14, an officer was dispatched to 15th and Flett for an armed robbery complaint. Another pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by two Black males wearing hoodies. The victim, a driver for Marco's Pizza, was sent to deliver a pizza in the 2400 block of 15th Street and said he was having a hard time finding the address. As he looked for the address, the two suspects ran toward him with one showing a black handgun and telling him to "give me everything." He gave them $35, the pizza and his cellphone. The two then fled westbound.
On Sept. 16, officers responded to the 1400 block of Flett for an attempted armed robbery of a delivery driver. The officers made contact with the victim, who was a driver for Pizza Hut located at 5000 Washington Ave., who said he attempted to make a delivery at the 1400 block of Flett Ave. Knocked on the door of the address and spoke to a Black female when two Black males, approximately 16-18 years of age, approached him from behind. One of the males put a gun to his head and demanded his money. After they patted him down, the victim walked back to his van and the two suspects fled westbound.
On Tuesday, officers received a call from Pizza Hut, 5000 Washington Ave., for a suspicious order. An employee recognized that the order was made by the same phone number and address as the one found on the Sept. 14 and Sept. 16 robberies. It belonged to a residence at the 1400 block of Thurston.
On Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant on a house on the 1400 block of Thurston. Clothing items consistent with those worn in multiple armed robberies, a black cash bag with Marco's Pizza located on it and a Glock firearm were located. Patrick was detained and admitted to being involved with some of the robberies and denied involvement in others.
Patrick was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
