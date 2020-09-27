Racine teenager charged in multiple armed robberies of pizza delivery drivers

Officers made contact with the residence at the 1400 block of Thurston and observed a young, thin, light-skinned Black male who identified himself as Patrick. He stated he had been home all day and denied knowing anything about the robbery.

At 9:26 p.m. on that same night, officers responded to the intersection of 15th Street and Grange Avenue for a gun-related complaint. An officer made contact with three victims. They said they went into 16th St. Foods, 2722 16th St., to purchase items and then walked to a family member's home. They were then confronted by three unknown suspects who accused them of stealing a knife from them. They fled and the suspects gave chase.

The three victims evaded the suspects but then the suspects re-emerged later on. The oldest suspect pulled a black handgun from his waistband, manipulated it as if to load a round and pointed it at one of the victims. They fled inside the house and saw the three suspects flee westbound. The victims believed the suspects lived in a home in the 1400 block of Thurston Ave.