Racine teenager allegedly threatened someone with knife due to internet not working

Upon arrival the officer spoke with the victim who said Smith became angry when the internet wasn't working. The victim said he tried to fix the internet when Smith became impatient and slammed a door. He made a comment about the door slamming and then Smith came out and got into his face. The victim told her to get a job so she can help pay for the internet, and then she hit his face three times with her fist, bringing the victim to his knees. Smith then went to grab a steak knife and threatened him with it.