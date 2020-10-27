Racine teenager allegedly threatened someone with a knife due to internet not working

When the officer arrived, the victim said he accidentally bumped into Reaves and then she began to yell at him. The man said he was sorry, but Reaves threw an ashtray, a bowl of food and a box of french fries at him. As he was standing by the door, Reaves allegedly grabbed a knife and walked toward him, got up to his face, and said she was going to stab and kill him, according to the complaint, before she punched him in the face three times.