Racine teenager allegedly threatened someone with a knife due to internet not working

RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly assaulted and threatened a victim with a knife because the internet was running slow.
Nala S. Smith, 17, of the 2200 block of Kinzie Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:12 a.m. on Saturday, an officer went to the 2200 block of Kinzie Ave. after a report of an assault with a knife.
Upon arrival the officer spoke with the victim who said Smith became angry when the internet wasn't working. He said he tried to fix the internet when Smith became impatient and slammed a door. He made a comment about the door slamming and then Smith came out and got into his face. He told her to get a job so she can help pay for the internet, and then she hit his face three times. Smith then went to grab a steak knife and threatened him with it.
Smith said she didn't actually grab the knife, but threw the knife and a bowl of food onto the ground in frustration instead. She did admit to hitting the defendant.
Smith was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A status conference is set for Jan. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
