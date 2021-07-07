Racine teenager allegedly stole a car, had to be stopped by Oak Creek Police spike trap

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine teenager allegedly stole a car and had to be stopped by an Oak Creek Police spike trap.
Javier Olguin, 17, of the 6900 block of Brian Drive, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:12 p.m. Monday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was informed by dispatch of a car theft at Quarry Lake Park. He met with a Mount Pleasant officer who was on the phone with OnStar, tracking the stolen car.
The deputy spoke to the victim who said he and his friends went to the park around 7 p.m. and left the car in the southwest lot. He believes he left his car keys in a towel on the beach and at about 8:30 p.m. he couldn't find his keys. They went to look for the keys by the car and noticed the car was gone.
OnStar had the vehicle tracked northbound on Douglas Avenue in Caledonia. The Oak Creek Police Department was alerted to the stolen car and responded. OCPD officers deployed spike traps and the car finally stopped at Ryan Road near Lake Vista.
At 10:05 p.m., the deputy arrived at Lake Vista and met with an Oak Creek officer who had the driver, Olguin, and the passenger in custody. The passenger said that Olguin picked her up and claimed that the car was a friend's who was allowing him to use it.
Olguin was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
