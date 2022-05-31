Racine teenager allegedly fought with a man over a gun, stole two iPhones in Douglas Ave. parking lot

RACINE — A Racine 19-year-old allegedly fought another man over a gun and stole two iPhones in the parking lot of Discount Cigarettes, 3417 Douglas Ave.

Jayonte M. Lewis, 19, of the 1200 block of Wilmor Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of armed robbery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, officers were sent to Discount Cigarettes for a man with a gun. There had been several calls reporting a fight in the parking lot of the store, and one said they were fighting over a gun.

Upon arrival, an officer was told by a citizen that three of the men involved were walking southbound in a nearby alley. The officer attempted to stop the men, but one of them ran up the driveway of a residence and broke open the gate on the fenced backyard. He continued to run through the alley and eventually entered a backdoor of a residence in the 3300 block of Eighth Avenue.

He ran out the back door and was detained. He was identified as Lewis.

An officer spoke with a man who said he and his brother went to Discount Cigarettes and met up with Lewis. While in the store, Lewis was confronted by another man. The parties then all went outside into the parking lot and a fight broke out. He said he was pistol whipped at some point when he stepped in to break up the fight.

Another man told officers that he and his cousin stopped at Discount Cigarettes, and when he went up to the counter to buy something, Lewis confronted him. The two of them had an unfriendly history, so he figured they would just fight it out in the parking lot.

As they were walking back to the parking lot, Lewis flashed a gun in his waistband. The man then tried to get into his car and leave, but Lewis moved in and the two began wrestling. Lewis again produced the gun and the man grabbed it, eventually loosening Lewis’ grip on the gun and throwing it across the parking lot.

Three of the other men involved began wrestling over the gun. After the fight, the man realized his iPhone was gone. Another man realized his iPhone was gone as well.

On Sunday, a neighbor on Eighth Avenue notified officers that he had an interaction with two people about a black bag. The neighbor said the bag was brought to his attention because an elderly man was driving through the alley slowly and going into people’s backyards. When he spoke to the man, he noticed Lewis crouching down in the back of the vehicle. The man said that phones were going to be found in the bag.

Inside the bag were the two stolen iPhones as well as 16.6 grams of marijuana. Lewis denied running from police and said that he just fell asleep under a tree in a backyard. He also denied ever being at Discount Cigarettes.

Lewis was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

