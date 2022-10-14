Racine teenager accused of trying to rob Rapids Drive gas station, said 'it was a joke'

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been accused of truing to rob a Rapids Drive BP gas station.

Brandan S. Voigt, 18, of the 4600 block of Victory Avenue, was charged with a felony count of attempt armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to the BP gas station at 3502 Rapids Drive for a robbery in progress.

A clerk told police that Voigt

entered with a facemask pulled all the way up to his eyes, a baseball hat and a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head. There was a backpack strapped around his chest with one hand concealed in his waistband. He asked for some cigars and then suddenly took off the backpack and shoved it under the glass protector. He began to yell "Put the money in the bag, put the money in the bag!"

The clerk was able to shut the glass safety divider and call 911.

When the clerk told Voigt that the police were on their way, he panicked and tried to break the doors to get out. When he was unable to, he grabbed a drink and threw it at the door, but the door remained closed.

Upon arrival, the officer identified the suspect as Voigt and took him into custody.

When searching Voigt, an officer said that Voigt uttered "This was because of a dare" and "It was a joke."

A gun was never found on him.

Voigt was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.