Racine teenager accused of smashing Racine County Jail worker's car before being found on top of a roof

RACINE — A 17-year-old who allegedly smashed a Racine County Jail worker's car windshield was arrested after being found on top of a roof near to the jail in Racine.
Anthony D. Lewis, 17, of the 1600 block of Flett Avenue, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer was sent to Eighth Street and Lake Avenue for a vehicle vandalism. The officer met with the victim who said his Impreza's window was broken while he was working at the Racine County Jail. The windshield was smashed and there were shoeprints on the hood.
That same night, officers were sent to a residence after receiving a report of a man on top of the roof, later identified as Lewis. Lewis spoke to an officer, admitted he broke a window on a silver car near the jail and then fled.
Lewis was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 15
Today's mugshots: April 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Brad J Thibedeau
Brad J Thibedeau, 300 block of North Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, armed robbery.
Lynette Chinchar
Lynette Chinchar, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Daryl L Ellis
Daryl L Ellis, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Anthony D Lewis
Anthony D Lewis, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Drew J Foxcroft
Drew J Foxcroft, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of paraphernalia.
Jennifer L Graff
Jennifer L Graff, Presque Isle, Wisconsin, child neglect resulting in bodily harm.
Brytton D Hurd
Brytton D Hurd, 3000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.
DeQuan L Jordan Jr.
DeQuan L Jordan Jr., 1200 block of English Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.