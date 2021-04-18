Racine teenager accused of smashing Racine County Jail worker's car before being found on top of a roof

RACINE — A 17-year-old who allegedly smashed a Racine County Jail worker's car windshield was arrested after being found on top of a roof near to the jail in Racine.

Anthony D. Lewis, 17, of the 1600 block of Flett Avenue, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to Eighth Street and Lake Avenue for a vehicle vandalism. The officer met with the victim who said his Impreza's window was broken while he was working at the Racine County Jail. The windshield was smashed and there were shoeprints on the hood.

That same night, officers were sent to a residence after receiving a report of a man on top of the roof, later identified as Lewis. Lewis spoke to an officer, admitted he broke a window on a silver car near the jail and then fled.

Lewis was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

