Racine teenager accused of shooting at a man and stealing a car

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been accused of firing a gun at a man who had told him to stop cutting through his backyard, and later stealing a car.

Rayshawn Campbell, 17, of the 1600 block of Winslow Street, was charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent in addition to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Feb. 10, an officer was sent to the 1700 block of Maple Street for a shots-fired call.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man who said he heard three men arguing in his backyard. He recognized one of them as Campbell.

The man had previously told Campbell to stop cutting through his backyard, and then Campbell flashed a gun.

One of the other men said something to the effective of “give me the (expletive),” and he heard three gunshots. Campbell was the one in possession of the gun, and after shots were fired all three of the men left.

An officer arrived and spoke to a neighbor who confirmed hearing gunshots. Another neighbor saw suspects running through the alley.

At 7:16 p.m. on Friday, an officer was sent to Neighborhood Pantry at 1511 W. Sixth St. for a car theft. A black Lincoln MKX was stolen while the driver was in the store.

Officers later located the car in the 1600 block of Winslow Street and approached it with the emergency lights activated. Officers then saw a man flee from the car on foot and began chasing him. He was identified as Campbell and taken into custody. Officers found 2.6 grams of marijuana on him. He admitted to taking the vehicle.

Campbell was given a $2,500 signature bond and a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Campbell has two preliminary hearings set for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

