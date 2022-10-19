Racine teenager accused of crashing a stolen car, breaking the passenger's leg in the process

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been accused of crashing a stolen car, breaking his passenger’s leg in the process.

Elijah J. Huelsbeck, 17, of the 1200 block of Blake Avenue, was charged with a felony count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:33 p.m. on Sunday, deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle on S. Memorial Drive near Ninth Street.

The vehicle was reported stolen at gunpoint out of Kenosha on Saturday.

Deputies activated their lights and tried to stop the vehicle, but it crossed the center line and went through a red light. The vehicle then went on the wrong side of the road through North Memorial Drive and State Street. It went the wrong way through a roundabout and began to lose control. The driver overcorrected and crashed into a curb, nearly flipping the car.

The driver ran away. Deputies found a passenger on the ground crying in pain. The man’s leg was broken. He said he tried to get out of the car while it was moving and a sign broke his leg. He was transported to the hospital and was informed he would need surgery. He made a statement along the lines of “I shouldn’t have gotten into that stolen car.”

An officer located a handgun lying in the grass where the debris had flown from the vehicle. Multiple officers then set up a perimeter in order to find the driver.

Deputies found Huelsbeck, identified as the driver, in the back of a residence in the 1700 block of Domanik Drive. He claimed he was not the driver and was just there to smoke marijuana. A baggie with 18.5 grams of marijuana was found on his person. When asked for his identifying information, he gave a false name and began to rap. Later, jail staff members were able to identify him as Huelsbeck.

Huelsbeck was given a $30,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.