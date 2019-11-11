You are the owner of this article.
Racine teen sentenced to seven years in prison for arson, jail fight
Monday sentencing

Racine teen sentenced to seven years in prison for arson, jail fight

RACINE — A Racine teen accused of trapping two women in a house and lighting it on fire in 2018, and fracturing a fellow inmate’s skull during a jail fight this year, will spend seven years in prison.

Ja’Quale G. Dennis, 17, of the 300 block of Park View Drive, was sentenced on Monday to a total of seven years in prison, followed by 13 years of extended supervision, according to court records.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen sentenced Dennis to three years in prison, three years extended supervision for false imprisonment, and five years prison time, 10 years extended supervision for arson.

Dennis also received a sentence of five years in prison and five years extended supervision for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, which was stayed, meaning he will not serve the time unless he violates probation.

The sentence will run consecutive to a felony charge of battery by a prisoner, for which Dennis was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years extended supervision.

Arson, assault cases

Dennis was charged after an Oct. 23, 2018 fire at a vacant rental property at 1608 W. Sixth St.

A witness told authorities that she and another woman were hanging out with Dennis. They went to the house on Sixth Street, and the three began to argue. She said that Dennis spread lighter fluid on the bed, locked them in the house with him and threatened them with knives, the complaint said.

The women were able to escape and Dennis was taken to the hospital for injuries after the fire and arrest.

Dennis’ other charge stems from a jail incident during which he reportedly severely injured a jail inmate earlier this year.

On May 5, surveillance footage showed Dennis throwing multiple punches at the inmate, slamming him to the ground, head first and then stomping his face while he was unconscious, according to a criminal complaint from the Racine District Attorney’s Office.

A CT scan revealed that the prisoner victim had a skull fracture and bleeding below the skull and had “substantial” injuries.

