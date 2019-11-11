Racine teen sentenced to seven years in prison for arson, jail fight

RACINE — A Racine teen accused of trapping two women in a house and lighting it on fire in 2018, and fracturing a fellow inmate’s skull during a jail fight this year, will spend seven years in prison.

Ja’Quale G. Dennis, 17, of the 300 block of Park View Drive, was sentenced on Monday to a total of seven years in prison, followed by 13 years of extended supervision, according to court records.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen sentenced Dennis to three years in prison, three years extended supervision for false imprisonment, and five years prison time, 10 years extended supervision for arson.

Dennis also received a sentence of five years in prison and five years extended supervision for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, which was stayed, meaning he will not serve the time unless he violates probation.

The sentence will run consecutive to a felony charge of battery by a prisoner, for which Dennis was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years extended supervision.

Arson, assault cases

Dennis was charged after an Oct. 23, 2018 fire at a vacant rental property at 1608 W. Sixth St.