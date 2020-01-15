Racine teen reportedly crashed stolen car fleeing traffic stop

RACINE — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after reportedly crashing a stolen car into two vehicle while attempting to flee a traffic stop.
At approximately 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, a Racine County Sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle that failed to stop at the stop sign on 17th Street and Taylor Avenue, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
The deputy tried to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled from the deputy at a high rate of speed. Due to the risk to the public safety, the pursuit was terminated.
As the pursuit ended, the vehicle reportedly sideswiped a parked vehicle and hit another parked vehicle in the 1400 block Thurston Avenue, causing minor damages to all three vehicles. After the crash, four occupants were seen running from the vehicle.
A perimeter was set up and the driver, a 16-year-old boy from Racine, was uninjured and arrested. The other three occupants were not found.
The Sheriff's Office later discovered that the offending vehicle was stolen from the 1900 block of Grange Avenue.
The boy is being held at the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center pending charges of auto theft, obstructing, recklessly endangering safety and felony fleeing and eluding. He was also cited for numerous traffic violations, the Sheriff's Office said.
