Racine teen pleads not guilty after allegedly forcing 5-year-old to perform sex act

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine teen who reportedly forced a 5-year-old girl to perform a sex act on him pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in court.
Dav’ion L. Flores, 16, of the 800 block of Forest Street, is charged with two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 and two felony counts of child enticement.
According to the criminal complaint:
An investigator was assigned to follow-up on a sexual assault investigation that reportedly occurred between July 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2016. Flores and his father lived with a family in Mount Pleasant at the time.
If convicted, Flores faces a prison sentence of up to 60 years behind bars.
Earlier this year, Flores pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18 and carrying a concealed weapon for an incident in December 2018, online records show. He served time in jail for the incident.
Flores is next due in court on Jan. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3 and 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Tyrone Evans
Tyrone Evans, 5900 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Anna M Holmes
Anna M Holmes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft, fraud in obtaining operator's license.
Priest A Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Priest A Jones, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Tina M Ochoa
Tina M Ochoa, 1800 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Josue G Perez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Josue G Perez, 3200 block of Pritchard Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
William J Pompey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William J Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
William C Vague
William C Vague, 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Justin S Wood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle).
Timothy P Callaghan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy P Callaghan, 900 block of William Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
David L Luckett Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Malik T Moye
Malik T Moye, 700 block of Chicago Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antoinette S Nichols
Antoinette S Nichols, 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.
Eva C Paltan
Eva C Paltan, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Greylin D Rathey
Greylin D Rathey, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Alexander J Ward
Alexander J Ward, West Bend, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Terry M Williams
Terry M Williams, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.