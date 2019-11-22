Racine teen pleads not guilty after allegedly forcing 5-year-old to perform sex act
Racine teen pleads not guilty after allegedly forcing 5-year-old to perform sex act

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine teen who reportedly forced a 5-year-old girl to perform a sex act on him pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in court.

Dav’ion L. Flores, 16, of the 800 block of Forest Street, is charged with two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 and two felony counts of child enticement.

According to the criminal complaint:

An investigator was assigned to follow-up on a sexual assault investigation that reportedly occurred between July 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2016. Flores and his father lived with a family in Mount Pleasant at the time.

If convicted, Flores faces a prison sentence of up to 60 years behind bars.

Earlier this year, Flores pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18 and carrying a concealed weapon for an incident in December 2018, online records show. He served time in jail for the incident.

Flores is next due in court on Jan. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

