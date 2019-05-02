RAYMOND — Nineteen-year-old Dylan Pavia, of Racine, was killed Thursday after a crash on Highway U (76th Street), just south of its intersection with Seven Mile Road, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
A Raymond Fire and Rescue member reportedly witnessed the crash and was the first person to call it in. He reportedly told the dispatcher that someone, later identified as Pavia, “was ejected from one of the vehicles and appeared deceased and lying in a field,” according to a press release.
The initial Sheriff’s Office investigation has found that the vehicle Pavia was driving, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, lost control and veered into oncoming traffic and struck a van head-on. The Monte Carlo then appeared to flip several times before coming to rest in a field off the side of the road.
The operator of the van, an 84-year-old Franksville woman, was not injured.
It was raining throughout Racine County in the hours leading up to the crash.
“The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sympathy to the family and friends of Dylan Pavia,” the press release stated.