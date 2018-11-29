RACINE — Two Racine teens have been charged in connection to a shooting of an occupied vehicle and home on the city’s southwest side.
Tralon J. Jones, 15, of the 1200 block of Summit Avenue, is charged with five counts of felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide, with the use of a dangerous weapon, three counts of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Travis T. Williams, 17, of the 2800 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
At around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, Racine police responded to the 1200 block of Terrace Avenue for a report of shots fired. There they found an empty silver Pontiac riddled with bullets to its body, windows and windshield. A witness said that five occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Police found 14 9mm bullet casings in the street. Witnesses to the shooting said they saw two suspects run behind an area church in the 1700 block of 13th Street.
During the incident, a home in the 1300 block of Terrace Avenue was also reportedly struck by gunfire. A man, 9-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were in the home at the time of the shooting.
Holes were found in the home’s exterior, and projectiles also traveled through the exterior walls inside the residence, through a wooden speaker box, across a room and into a wall. A witness said at least one of the projectiles traveled within feet of the boy playing on the floor.
Suspects ID’d
After viewing church surveillance footage, officers identified two suspects who they later determined to be Jones and Williams. Video reportedly showed the teens carrying items in their hands consistent with firearms.
On Tuesday, officers served a search warrant at Williams’ home. They found a pink 9mm handgun, ammunition and boots consistent to the pair seen in surveillance footage. Williams was also wearing a jacket seen in the video.
After being shown a photo of himself from behind the church, Williams admitted to being present during the shooting. He said he knew the driver of the Pontiac, and the two had an ongoing feud.
Williams said Jones fired multiple rounds at the vehicle. He also reportedly admitted to having the pink gun during the shooting.
Jones is currently being held on a $100,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Williams is scheduled for a pre-trial conference at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.
Related arrests
When the warrant was executed at Williams’ home, drugs were found and three other men were charged.
Joseph “Boo Boo” King, 22, and James Howard Smith, 34, both of the 2800 block of Washington Avenue, face drug charges and charges related to fleeing an officer.
Bennie MC Liggins, 25, of the 1000 block of Pearl Street, has been charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping and is currently awaiting sentencing for two counts of delivery of marijuana and one count of delivery of cocaine in an unrelated case, according to police.
According to the criminal complaints, King, Smith and Liggins all tried and failed to elude police.
Liggins was apprehended soon after he made it out of the home’s back door, and both Smith and King were taken into custody while trying to evade police in the basement of the home.
Upon searching the home and suspects, police reported finding the following:
- 233.3 grams of marijuana
- 1.9 grams of base cocaine
- Clear plastic knotted baggies
- Digital scales
- 0.4 grams of cocaine mixed with fentanyl
- The gun, hidden in the ceiling joists of the basement
King and Smith have both been charged with the same felonies: possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver between 200 and 1,000 grams of THC, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. They also have both been charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer.
Liggins’, King’s and Smith’s preliminary hearings are all at the same time and place as Jones’: 8:30 a.m., Dec. 6, Law Enforcement Center.
