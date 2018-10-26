RACINE — A Racine teen is accused trapping two women in a house and lighting it on fire, intentionally attempting to murder them.
Ja’quale G. Dennis, 16, of the 300 block of Park View Drive, is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a sentence of up to 60 years imprisonment, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of arson and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, all of which are felonies. He is charged as an adult.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 10:02 p.m. Tuesday, Racine police and firefighters requested that an arson investigator look into a fire that had broken out at 1608 W. Sixth St. The investigator was informed that Dennis had been taken from the scene and was being treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital for undisclosed injuries.
The investigator noted heavy fire and smoke damage in the living room of the house and extensive fire damage in the rear bedroom area. Fire crews removed a mattress, bed springs and frame from the rear bedroom; the mattress was still smoldering. Found among the debris was a knife with a brown handle and a white lighter.
The owner of the residence told authorities that it had been a rental property, vacant for some time.
While on the scene, investigators were informed that a woman had gone to the Sixth Street COP House, 1522 W. 6th St., and had given a statement implicating Dennis for starting the fire.
According to the witness, she and another woman had gone with Dennis to get something to eat, and afterward they went to the house on Sixth Street. While there, the three had a series of arguments during which one of the women said Dennis hit her on the back of the head with a broomstick.
Dennis then locked the women in the house with him, took out two knives and threatened them. One of the women said at some point he put the knives in the door to prevent it from opening. One witness said one of the knives had a brown handle and that Dennis had put on black gloves, saying: “This is what I wear to murder people.”
Investigators confirmed that the description of the knife matched the knife found at the scene and that Dennis was wearing black gloves when found by authorities.
The two women were sitting on the bed in the back bedroom when Dennis began spreading lighter fluid all over the bed and got some on their coats.
The woman who had gone to the COP House said she started crying but her friend was making jokes, not thinking Dennis was serious. At one point Dennis went into the kitchen with some papers, lit them on fire, threw them down on the bedroom floor and stomped them out, saying: “Keep playing, I’ll kill you. I’ll go back to jail. I don’t care.”
Escaping the fire
Dennis allegedly went back to the kitchen, lit some more papers on fire, then threw them onto the bed where the women were still sitting. They tried to jump over the flames, but they got higher. Dennis left the room and the two women were eventually able to jump over the fire even though the bed had been surrounded.
When the women got to the kitchen, Dennis was jumping out a window. One witness observed Dennis trying to close the window behind him. The witness was able to get out and pressed Dennis to go back in and get the second woman. When he refused, the woman went to go back in. At that point Dennis pushed past her, and got the second woman out.
The second woman said that when she got out she tried to call the police but Dennis smacked the phone out of her hands and hit her again. He told the women not to say anything to the police.
At Dennis’ initial appearance on Thursday, his cash bond was set at $250,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 1. He is being held in juvenile detention, according to court files.
