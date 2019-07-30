RACINE — A Racine teen is facing several felony charges after allegedly being involved in a car theft days after being identified as a suspect in a burglary.
Daquan T. McCray, 15, of the 1300 block of Summit Avenue, is charged with felony theft from a person and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, a misdemeanor, both as a party to a crime, as well as robbery and burglary of a building or dwelling, both felonies.
Adult charges were filed against McCray in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday, when a $500 cash bond was set.
According to the criminal complaints:
On April 28, McCray and another unidentified 15-year-old approached the alleged victim at JD’s Petroleum at 1530 Douglas Ave., where the unidentified suspect took the victim’s key fob. As this happened, a group of black males reportedly blocked the store’s main entry and exit.
After McCray and the other minor left the store, the unidentified minor got into the driver’s seat of the victim’s 2009 Dodge Journey while McCray got into the passenger seat. The vehicle was later found after being abandoned.
The victim said he was fearful as the two people who approached him were part of a larger group of 10 males who consistently target him for robberies and other violence. The victim said that any time members of the group see him they go through his pockets, demand money and threaten to assault him.
The victim added that members of the group come to his home to demand money from him and his mother.
Burglary
This incident occurred just a week after McCray was identified as being involved in the burglary of a home in the 1500 block of Buchanan Street.
On April 22, the resident of the home left briefly and when she returned three black males were standing outside and a screen door she never uses was open. She could hear people running through the house and when she got out of her vehicle three males fled from the rear of her home.
The alleged victim identified McCray through a photo lineup.
McCray could be seen wearing what appeared to be stolen Nike shoes in a photo posted on Facebook.
The victim said she believed those involved in the incident were members of the Vice Lords gang.
A preliminary hearing in this case is set for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
