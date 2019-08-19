RACINE — A 16-year-old is one of three individuals accused of threatening to shoot someone after stealing their iPhone in April.
The teen, Thomas C. Burton Jr., of the 1500 block of Geneva Street, has been charged as an adult with felony robbery with use of force as a party to a crime. The other two individuals Burton allegedly worked with, ages 15 and 21, were not identified in a criminal complaint filed Monday.
According to a criminal complaint:
Burton and the two other individuals, while riding in a minivan, pulled up next to a male who was walking near the intersection of Marquette and Kewaunee streets on April 4.
They asked him what gang he “runs with.” After saying he wasn’t part of any gang, one of the men allegedly punched the victim three times and took his $600 phone and wallet — which contained $10 in cash and his social security card.
The three men, who allegedly did not display any firearms, then reportedly threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t give them the passcode to the phone.
Racine Police later found the minivan and identified the three alleged robbers. According to police, Burton “denied knowing anything about the robbery.”
There are currently two other pending cases against Burton, according to online court records.
In February, he was charged for battery by prisoners, a felony, and fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. In that incident, which law enforcement said occurred in the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center, Burton allegedly made another inmate to lick a toilet, drink urine and strip naked.
In May, he was charged again for felony battery by prisoners and disorderly conduct.
Burton's next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Keith A. Blanton
Keith A. Blanton (a.k.a. KT), 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram).
Jonathan A. Brown
Jonathan A. Brown, Chicago, Ill., possession of a firearm by outstate felon, alter identity marks (manufacturer property), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Jerry K. Crosby
Jerry K. Crosby (a.k.a. Jerry Kool), 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Julia M. Jarlsberg
Julia M. Jarlsberg, 1100 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct.
Ronald E. Walton
Ronald E. Walton, 1900 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy S. Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S. Willis, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
