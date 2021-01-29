Racine teen arrested for allegedly calling in bogus bomb threat to a high school in Kentucky

A Racine teen is being held in the Racine County Jail for allegedly making bogus reports of shots fired and a bomb threat at a high school in Kentucky.
The Murray Police Department of Murray, Kentucky, responded to Murray High School on Monday in reference to a report of shots fired and again on Tuesday in reference to a bomb threat. In both instances, it was determined that both reports were false and no real danger existed at the school, according to a press release from the Murray Police Department.
Detectives with the Murray Police Department immediately began an investigation on Monday, officials said. Through the investigation, detectives came to believe that all phone calls related to these cases were made by Kya Nelson, 19, of Racine.
Detectives traveled to Racine, and early Friday morning they assisted with the execution of a search warrant at Nelson’s residence.
Chad Melby, public information officer for the Racine Police Department, said in an email that "The FBI took over the investigation and made the arrest," adding that it will be a "federal case." The RPD was partially involved, however, as a photo released by the Murray Police Department shows a Racine Police squad car being used at the scene of Nelson's arrest.
Detectives reported obtaining an arrest warrant for Nelson for two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening. As of Friday, Nelson was being held in the Racine County Jail is awaiting extradition to Kentucky, according to the press release.
Throughout the investigation and responding to the school, the Murray Police Department was assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Murray State University Police Department, ATF, FBI, Racine Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Murray Fire Department, Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service, and Calloway County Fire Rescue.
No information has been released regarding any connection Nelson may have to the Kentucky high school.
Those with information on this incident can leave an anonymous tip with the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andres L Williams
Andres (aka Dre) L Williams, 1900 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Ignacio Garfias
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ignacio Garfias, 1600 block of Orchard Street, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
Dustin L Brannon
Dustin L Brannon, 2500 block of Orchard Street, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Julian L Mayfield
Julian L Mayfield, 2300 block of Mohr Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.