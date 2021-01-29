Racine teen arrested for allegedly calling in bogus bomb threat to a high school in Kentucky

A Racine teen is being held in the Racine County Jail for allegedly making bogus reports of shots fired and a bomb threat at a high school in Kentucky.

The Murray Police Department of Murray, Kentucky, responded to Murray High School on Monday in reference to a report of shots fired and again on Tuesday in reference to a bomb threat. In both instances, it was determined that both reports were false and no real danger existed at the school, according to a press release from the Murray Police Department.

Detectives with the Murray Police Department immediately began an investigation on Monday, officials said. Through the investigation, detectives came to believe that all phone calls related to these cases were made by Kya Nelson, 19, of Racine.

Detectives traveled to Racine, and early Friday morning they assisted with the execution of a search warrant at Nelson’s residence.

Chad Melby, public information officer for the Racine Police Department, said in an email that "The FBI took over the investigation and made the arrest," adding that it will be a "federal case." The RPD was partially involved, however, as a photo released by the Murray Police Department shows a Racine Police squad car being used at the scene of Nelson's arrest.