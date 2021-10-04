Racine teen arrested for alleged involvement in shots fired incident Saturday; says he didn't fire his gun

RACINE — A Racine teenager was allegedly involved in a shots-fired incident that occurred on Arthur and Blaine avenues over the weekend, although the teen said he wasn't the one who fired the shots.

Damarion Taylor, 17, of the 1400 block of Lincoln Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:09 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 3700 block of Kinzie Avenue for a report of shots fired. Several callers said they heard shooting in the alley between the 900 and 1000 blocks of Arthur and Blaine avenues.

As an officer was walking into the alleyway off Lindermann Avenue, he noticed a male running northbound while carrying some sort of bag. A foot chase began.

A number of officers responded and stopped the fleeing individual. He was identified as Taylor and the bag he had in his hands was no longer with him.