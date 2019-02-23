MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine teenager has been arrested after a head-on collision Friday night and is suspected of drunken driving, Mount Pleasant police say.
At about 8:40 p.m. Friday, police and South Shore firefighters responded to a report of a head-on crash in the 2100 block of Ole Davidson Road (Highway 31).
According to a news release, the investigation showed that a 2002 Ford Mustang convertible was traveling south on Ole Davidson, crossed the divided highway and struck a northbound 2018 Dodge Ram pickup head-on.
Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, which resulted in the closing of the northbound lanes for about 45 minutes. Neither operator was injured as a result of the crash.
Police say that Robert G. Woods, 18, was driving the Mustang. Officers “noticed signs of impairment and administered field sobriety tests,” the news release stated.
Woods reportedly failed the tests and was arrested. Woods faces pending charges of operating a motor vehicle the wrong way on a divided highway, having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and driving with an expired registration.