RACINE — A Racine teen robbed City Food Mart, 2300 17th St., on Monday while brandishing a metal pole, according to Racine Police.

Xia C. Henry, 19, of the 1600 block of Deane Boulevard faces felony charges of robbery with threat of force and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 1:40 p.m. Monday, Henry came into City Food Mart wielding a pole and threatened to “(expletive) up” the cashier if she did not give Henry money from the register.

Henry stole all the $20 and $5 bills from the register, lottery tickets and an energy drink. Police later spotted her, still with the pole, in the 2700 block of 16th Street and arrested her.

She remained in Racine County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.

Henry made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $750 cash bond was set, records show. A competency hearing was scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 10.

