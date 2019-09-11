RACINE — A Racine teen robbed City Food Mart, 2300 17th St., on Monday while brandishing a metal pole, according to Racine Police.
Xia C. Henry, 19, of the 1600 block of Deane Boulevard faces felony charges of robbery with threat of force and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:40 p.m. Monday, Henry came into City Food Mart wielding a pole and threatened to “(expletive) up” the cashier if she did not give Henry money from the register.
Henry stole all the $20 and $5 bills from the register, lottery tickets and an energy drink. Police later spotted her, still with the pole, in the 2700 block of 16th Street and arrested her.
She remained in Racine County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.
Henry made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $750 cash bond was set, records show. A competency hearing was scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 10.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gyeontae M. Gwinn
Gyeontae "Pac Man" M. Gwinn, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, neglecting a child
Dayvion S. Hunter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dayvion S. Hunter, 1100 block of Lewis Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zerek M. Morrow
Zerek M. Morrow, 5000 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Josephine Schlecht
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sarah Josephine Schlecht, 1700 block of Mildrum Street, Union Grove, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rakayo A. Vinson
Rakayo A. Vinson, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jeremiah X. Baer
Jeremiah X. Baer, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior.
Brett Allen Clemens
Brett Allen Clemens, of Richmond, Illinois, retail theft, attempted retail theft by false representation.
Elias Gonzalez
Elias Gonzalez, of Milwaukee, operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
Joshua Michael Groth
Joshua Michael Groth, of Bay View, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Quinton D. Idleburg
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Quinton D. Idleburg, 5000 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Mark C. Jones
Mark C. Jones, 1600 block of Packard, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, resisting an officer, operating motor vehicle while revoked.
Larry D. Mitchell
Larry D. Mitchell, of Elkhorn, obstructing an officer, possess illegally obtained prescription.
Carlos Pena Rivera
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Carlos Pena Rivera, of Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Tahj E. Kitt
Tahj E. Kitt, 2100 block of Clark Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC.
