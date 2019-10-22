{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine teen is facing charges after reportedly forcing a 5-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him.

Dav'ion L. Flores, 16, of the 800 block of Forest Street, is charged with a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12. 

According to the criminal complaint: 

An investigator was assigned to follow-up on a sexual assault investigation that reportedly occurred between July 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2016.  Flores and his father lived with a woman and her two children in Mount Pleasant.

During a forensic interview, an 8-year-old girl claimed that Flores would force her to "suck his thing" when she asked for something. She said one day, she asked Flores to use his phone. The girl said Flores made her perform oral sex on her inside a closet. She said that it happened another time also, but did not remember much about the incident. 

If convicted, Flores faces a prison sentence of up to 60 years in jail.

A preliminary hearing for Flores is set for Oct. 30 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

