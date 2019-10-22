MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine teen is facing charges after reportedly forcing a 5-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him.
Dav'ion L. Flores, 16, of the 800 block of Forest Street, is charged with a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.
According to the criminal complaint:
An investigator was assigned to follow-up on a sexual assault investigation that reportedly occurred between July 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2016. Flores and his father lived with a woman and her two children in Mount Pleasant.
During a forensic interview, an 8-year-old girl claimed that Flores would force her to "suck his thing" when she asked for something. She said one day, she asked Flores to use his phone. The girl said Flores made her perform oral sex on her inside a closet. She said that it happened another time also, but did not remember much about the incident.
If convicted, Flores faces a prison sentence of up to 60 years in jail.
A preliminary hearing for Flores is set for Oct. 30 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Catrina M. Bell
Catrina M. Bell (a.k.a. Tasha Monicka), 3100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, felony bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jeremiah J. Chambliss
Jeremiah J. Chambliss, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, stalking, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, criminal trespass.
Zachary A. Craig
Zachary A. Craig, Watertown, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrin Hey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Terrin Hey, 25300 block of West Loomis Road, Wind Lake, third degree sexual assault.
Timothy P. Hupp
Timothy P. Hupp, 2600 block of Cozy Acre Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of narcotic drugs.
Daiviontae T. Johnson
Daiviontae T. Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, assault by prisoners.
Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, felony theft from person or corpse.
Juan C. Rios
Juan C. Rios, 1100 block of Lewis Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Harold M. Wiegman
Harold M. Wiegman (a.k.a. Chad Douglas Garner), 1400 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, false imprisonment, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Dalon T. Albritton
Dalon T. Albritton, 1200 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Anthony J. Beringer II
Anthony J. Beringer II, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Garrell D. Ford
Garrell D. Ford, 1400 block of West Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Heraclio Garcia-Ramirez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heraclio Garcia-Ramirez, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael R. Kraemer
Michael R. Kraemer, Madison, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Antonio W. Yeats
Antonio W. Yeats, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.