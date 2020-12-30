 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine teen allegedly assaulted an elder
1 comment

Racine teen allegedly assaulted an elder

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Racine teenager allegedly assaulted an elder, throwing multiple objects at her.

Ruben J. Murry, 18, of the 3900 block of Colorado Court, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery to an elderly person, two felony counts of intimidation of a victim and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, a person reported to an officer that she had been assaulted by Murry on several occasions.

Ruben Murry

Murry

She alleged that in November, Murry blew smoke in her face, spit water at her and scratched her collarbone. On Dec. 19, she alleged, Murry punched her in the head, threw a plastic tank figure at her stomach, threw a small wooden table at her stomach twice, hit her in the head with a small metal box, bent her right index finger back and struck her in the back with a clarinet case. On Dec. 22, she alleged, Murry threw a bookend at the back of her head, threw a glass dish at her leg and jammed a finger in her eye.

Murry was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News