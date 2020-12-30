Racine teen allegedly assaulted an elder

Ruben J. Murry, 18, of the 3900 block of Colorado Court, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery to an elderly person, two felony counts of intimidation of a victim and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

She alleged that in November, Murry blew smoke in her face, spit water at her and scratched her collarbone. On Dec. 19, she alleged, Murry punched her in the head, threw a plastic tank figure at her stomach, threw a small wooden table at her stomach twice, hit her in the head with a small metal box, bent her right index finger back and struck her in the back with a clarinet case. On Dec. 22, she alleged, Murry threw a bookend at the back of her head, threw a glass dish at her leg and jammed a finger in her eye.