Racine teen allegedly assaulted an elder

CALEDONIA — A Racine teenager allegedly assaulted an elder, throwing multiple objects at her.
Ruben J. Murry, 18, of the 3900 block of Colorado Court, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery to an elderly person, two felony counts of intimidation of a victim and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, a person reported to an officer that she had been assaulted by Murry on several occasions.
She alleged that in November, Murry blew smoke in her face, spit water at her and scratched her collarbone. On Dec. 19, she alleged, Murry punched her in the head, threw a plastic tank figure at her stomach, threw a small wooden table at her stomach twice, hit her in the head with a small metal box, bent her right index finger back and struck her in the back with a clarinet case. On Dec. 22, she alleged, Murry threw a bookend at the back of her head, threw a glass dish at her leg and jammed a finger in her eye.
Murry was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Demond L Seay
Demond L Seay, 4100 block of 38th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, post or publish a sexually explicit image without consent, felony bail jumping.
Broderick M Summerville
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Broderick M Summerville, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Rickey C Ware Jr.
Rickey C Ware Jr., Sheboygan, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey A Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffrey A Willis, 29900 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, threat to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration).
Dion A Daniels
Dion (aka Timmy Hall) A Daniels, 1600 block of Morton Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jaquay Q Hiler
Jaquay Q Hiler, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
James E Hudson
James E Hudson, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Ametria L Barnes
Ametria L Barnes, 1700 block of Maple Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael J Hohn
Michael J Hohn, Trevor, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberly A Marienau
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kimberly A Marienau, Trevor, Wisconsin, possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Ruben J Murry
Ruben J Murry, 3900 block of Colorado Court, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person), felony intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property.