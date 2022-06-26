Racine teen accused of using one gun to break into home and steal another

RACINE — A 17-year-old boy has been accused of breaking into a home at gunpoint and stealing a gun and a video game player.

Deshawn A. Searcy of Racine was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony counts of armed robbery and burglary with a person lawfully present in the enclosure.

He also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue for an armed robbery. The officer spoke with a man who said he was in the kitchen when he heard a gun being racked and pressed into his head.

The person said “don’t (expletive) move” as another suspect took the man’s gun that was holstered to his leg. One of the intruders also took the man’s Nintendo Switch video game player before running away.

On Thursday, officers went to Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave., for a man with a gun. Officers located Searcy hiding in the bathroom and confirmed he was the man with the gun.

Located under a bag of chips by him was the stolen gun from the Grand Avenue robbery. Inside his pockets were a bullet and a baggie containing marijuana.

Searcy was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.

