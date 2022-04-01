Racine teen accused of stealing car, driving onto Racine area golf course, crashing into bridge

STURTEVANT — A Racine teenager has been accused of stealing a car and crashing it into a bridge.

Rayshawn Campbell, 17, of the 1600 block of Winslow Street, was charged with 13 felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property and drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to an apartment community residence on Fieldstone Way for a vehicle theft.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said that her 2016 Kia Soul was stolen from the parking garage. She said she last drove it at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and noticed it was missing at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

At 3:06 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was conducting a patrol when he saw the stolen Kia Soul go westbound on Linden Avenue. He activated his emergency lights and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the car did not stop. Eventually, the car turned onto 12th Street and accelerated at a high rate of speed before going over a curb, onto the Washington Park Golf Course and then colliding with a bridge.

Three occupants left the vehicle, including the driver, Campbell.

Campbell continued to flee on foot before being apprehended by officers in the area of Clayton Park. On him was 6.2 grams of marijuana.

Campbell was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

