Racine teen accused of stealing a truck and crashing it into a snowbank

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been accused of stealing a truck and crashing it into a snowbank.

Kamari J. Andrews, 17, of the 200 block of North Memorial Drive, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and attempting to flee or elude an officer, and three misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 1500 block of Prospect Street for a vehicle theft. A man said his truck was stolen while he went in to order food from Taqueria Arandas, 1501 Prospect St.

An officer was in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Drive when he saw the stolen truck. Another car was traveling closely behind it and the driver yelled to officers that he was following his stolen truck. The officer returned to his car and tried to conduct a stop of the truck but the speed of the truck increased and turned westbound on Kewaunee Street.

The truck operator then disregarded stop signs and began driving on the wrong side of the street. The truck eventually crashed into a snowbank and the officer took the driver, Andrews, into custody as he tried to run from the truck. Andrews said he was walking home and was cold and said he initially was going to drive the truck home but got the urge to continue driving.

Andrews was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

