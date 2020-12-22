Racine SWAT team reports taking shooting suspect into custody before 5 a.m. today; victim in serious condition

RACINE — The victim of a shooting is reported to be in serious condition after being shot at around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Albert Street in Racine Monday night.
The Racine Police Department reported that a suspect, a 20-year-old male, was taken into custody after 4 a.m. Tuesday by the RAPD SWAT Team.
The victim, according to police, was driving to Ascension All Saints Hospital "by an acquaintance" before being taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Police identified the victim as a male, but did not specify his age or where he is from.
"The investigation is ongoing and updates will be released as they become available. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756," a release from the police department, issued Tuesday morning, stated. "Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app."
Today's mugshots: Dec. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jason A Beck
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jason A Beck, Mishicot, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Guanin P Jordan-Perez
Guanin P Jordan-Perez, 700 block of Racine Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools.
Sergio Lopez
Sergio Lopez, 2100 block of Clark Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Samuel Sanchez Sr.
Samuel Sanchez Sr., 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Keenan J Barnes
Keenan J Barnes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Terrion N Kirk
Terrion N Kirk, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruben A Munoz
Ruben A Munoz, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.