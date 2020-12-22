Racine SWAT team reports taking shooting suspect into custody before 5 a.m. today; victim in serious condition

RACINE — The victim of a shooting is reported to be in serious condition after being shot at around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Albert Street in Racine Monday night.

The Racine Police Department reported that a suspect, a 20-year-old male, was taken into custody after 4 a.m. Tuesday by the RAPD SWAT Team.

The victim, according to police, was driving to Ascension All Saints Hospital "by an acquaintance" before being taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Police identified the victim as a male, but did not specify his age or where he is from.

"The investigation is ongoing and updates will be released as they become available. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756," a release from the police department, issued Tuesday morning, stated. "Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app."

