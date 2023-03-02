RACINE — A man charged in a shooting that occurred minutes after midnight on Labor Day 2021 avoided a jury trial with a last minute settlement offer from the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Lacrelle J. Clay Jr., 19, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Feb. 22, where he pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless injury, as party to a crime, and guilty to possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

Clary was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, with use of a dangerous weapon.

The additional charge of attempted armed robbery, as party to a crime, will be dismissed but read into the record.

Clay is scheduled to be sentenced April 25 at 10 a.m.

Case history

The Racine Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Racine Street just after midnight where they found one man shot in the ankle and another man shot in the arm, leg and torso.

Clay, who was 17 at the time, was found in the backyard of a house on 1200 block of Racine Street with gunshot wounds to his torso and leg.

He had more than $7,000 on him. A 9 mm handgun was found nearby, with an empty magazine, and the slide lock was open, as though the person shot all the rounds from the magazine, according to a criminal complaint.

Both Clay and one of the other men who was shot were taken by Flight for Life to Milwaukee, according to the criminal complaint.

A vehicle parked on the street in front of the house where Clay was found had about 20 gunshots in the side and a significant amount of blood on the driver’s seat.

A 9 mm casing was found on the driver-side floorboard and a group of casings was found on the ground in front of the vehicle, along with a pool of blood, according to the criminal complaint.

According to witness statements, the shootings occurred during a robbery attempt as three young men dressed in black tried to rob another group of men in front of the house on the 1200 block of Racine Street. A shootout ensued.

Video surveillance showed three men approaching the rear of the house, cutting through the yard toward Racine Street. A short time later two of the men returned, got into a red car and drove away.

The video shows the third man limping into the backyard and then collapsing. He was later identified as Clay.

