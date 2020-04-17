Racine stabbing leaves man with collapsed lung; suspect facing charges

While clearing the kitchen, officers found a box cutter on the table and a washrag that appeared to have blood on it.

During the investigation, officers learned that numerous people were at the residence drinking and hanging out. During that time, Carson reportedly made comments to someone’s girlfriend, which angered the boyfriend. A fight ensued and Carson pulled out a pocket knife. He stabbed the boyfriend approximately five times in the side of his body.

The injuries demanded medical attention at the hospital, where it was also believed the victim had a collapsed lung. There were various accounts of what happened in the fight between the boyfriend and Carson that led up to the stabbing.

Carson returned to the scene while police were there, and was found to have a pocket knife on him. Carson and his girlfriend gave statements that the boyfriend was choking Carson, but two other party goers and the boyfriend stated that he hadn’t choked Carson before he stabbed him.

Carson remained in custody as of Thursday at the Racine County Jail. He is next due in court on May 28, according to online court records.