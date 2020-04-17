Racine stabbing leaves man with collapsed lung; suspect facing charges

RACINE — Two men reportedly got in a fight over comments said to a woman and the situation ended violently — in the form of stabbing.
Herman N. Carson, 53, of the 1100 block of Geneva Street in Racine, has been charged with first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon.
The incident reportedly happened during a Saturday party that took place in violation of the state’s Safer at Home order, prohibiting gatherings. Carson had his first court appearance Thursday via a Zoom call.
Upon conviction, Carson could be fined up to $100,000, imprisoned up to 25 years or both.
According to a criminal complaint:
A 911 call led officers to the area of Geneva Street and Hamilton Street in Racine. Dispatchers advised responding officers that the caller was hysterical and not providing any information. Dispatchers attempted to call the caller back but were unsuccessful.
An officer arrived at the residence and noticed several drops of blood leading out the door.
Officers checked the residence for victims or injured people inside the house. While clearing the residence, they observed even more blood droplets on the floor and carpet. There was also blood on the top and back of a chair near the foyer, and a large amount of blood covering a chair, shoes and sandals near the couch in the living room.
While clearing the kitchen, officers found a box cutter on the table and a washrag that appeared to have blood on it.
During the investigation, officers learned that numerous people were at the residence drinking and hanging out. During that time, Carson reportedly made comments to someone’s girlfriend, which angered the boyfriend. A fight ensued and Carson pulled out a pocket knife. He stabbed the boyfriend approximately five times in the side of his body.
The injuries demanded medical attention at the hospital, where it was also believed the victim had a collapsed lung. There were various accounts of what happened in the fight between the boyfriend and Carson that led up to the stabbing.
Carson returned to the scene while police were there, and was found to have a pocket knife on him. Carson and his girlfriend gave statements that the boyfriend was choking Carson, but two other party goers and the boyfriend stated that he hadn’t choked Carson before he stabbed him.
Carson remained in custody as of Thursday at the Racine County Jail. He is next due in court on May 28, according to online court records.
