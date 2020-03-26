Racine Silver alert canceled
2 comments
alert top story

Racine Silver alert canceled

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond Rohleder

Rohleder

The Racine Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a Racine man who was missing and could be in harms way. They updated it Friday morning indicating he was found safe. 

The initial Silver Alert read: Raymond Rohleder, 83, was last seen on Taylor Avenue in Racine on Thursday at approximately 9 a.m. He intended to drop off a letter at his church, First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St. His whereabouts are currently unknown, the police department said at 9 p.m. in a Silver Alert.

He is described as a white man, 5'7", 158 pounds, with blue eyes, a gray mustache. He has a sail ship tattoo on his right arm, scar on left side near kidney, wears glasses. He was last seen wearing Khaki pants, brown plaid flannel shirt, red jacket with the words "fueling station" on the back.

His vehicle is a 2016 Gun Metal Blue Kia Sportage with Wisconsin license plate 605-ZTN.

If you see him, reach out to Racine Police Department 262-886-2300. 

2 comments
3
0
2
13
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations
Local News

Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations

Law enforcement will not be randomly stopping vehicles to ask where they are going, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement is more likely to intervene if there are crowds, flagrant violations or employees being asked to report to work in-person where the business is not supposed to be open or appropriate social distancing precautions are not taking place. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News