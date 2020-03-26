Racine Silver alert canceled

The Racine Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a Racine man who was missing and could be in harms way. They updated it Friday morning indicating he was found safe.
The initial Silver Alert read: Raymond Rohleder, 83, was last seen on Taylor Avenue in Racine on Thursday at approximately 9 a.m. He intended to drop off a letter at his church, First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St. His whereabouts are currently unknown, the police department said at 9 p.m. in a Silver Alert.
He is described as a white man, 5'7", 158 pounds, with blue eyes, a gray mustache. He has a sail ship tattoo on his right arm, scar on left side near kidney, wears glasses. He was last seen wearing Khaki pants, brown plaid flannel shirt, red jacket with the words "fueling station" on the back.
His vehicle is a 2016 Gun Metal Blue Kia Sportage with Wisconsin license plate 605-ZTN.
If you see him, reach out to Racine Police Department 262-886-2300.
