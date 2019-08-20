RACINE COUNTY — This past weekend, the Racine County Sheriff's Office put additional squads on Interstate 94 to increase safety in the construction zone.
From Friday through Sunday, Racine County Sheriff’s Office squads focused on speed violations in the area.
"Although labor-intensive and extremely challenging in construction zones with limited locations to safely stop motorists, our speed wave netted two speeders over 100 mph, two 95-99 mph, as well as 77 for 80-89 mph all of which are in a 60 mph work zone. These speeds are dangerous for everyone," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a release.
"The few minutes that you may save by speeding is not worth the risk," Schmaling said.
There were also three drug-related arrests and 35 other citations issued for various traffic and equipment offenses.
The Sheriff's Office said they are asking drivers to "use common sense" and follow the speed limits in the construction zones.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas D. Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas D. Anderson, 1500 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of marijuana, felony bail jumping.
Jacy R. Andry
Jacy R. Andry, 1400 block of 71st Drive, Union Grove, resisting an officer, aggravated battery – physically disabled, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.
Alain D. Manning
Alain D. Manning, 8700 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, robbery with use of force, domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor battery, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Joseph E. Smith
Joseph E. Smith, 4300 block of Spring Street, Racine, first degree child sexual assault, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Irvin C. Ellsworth
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Irvin C. Ellsworth, 3600 block of N Green Bay Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.
Jaylen W. James
Jaylen W. James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Dallas J. Moore
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dallas J. Moore, 2600 block of Eisenhower Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.
Carl W. Quast
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Carl W. Quast, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
