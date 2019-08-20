{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — This past weekend, the Racine County Sheriff's Office put additional squads on Interstate 94 to increase safety in the construction zone. 

From Friday through Sunday, Racine County Sheriff’s Office squads focused on speed violations in the area. 

"Although labor-intensive and extremely challenging in construction zones with limited locations to safely stop motorists, our speed wave netted two speeders over 100 mph, two 95-99 mph, as well as 77 for 80-89 mph all of which are in a 60 mph work zone. These speeds are dangerous for everyone," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a release. 

"The few minutes that you may save by speeding is not worth the risk," Schmaling said. 

There were also three drug-related arrests and 35 other citations issued for various traffic and equipment offenses.

The Sheriff's Office said they are asking drivers to "use common sense" and follow the speed limits in the construction zones. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

