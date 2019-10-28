RACINE COUNTY — Between 3 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Racine County Sheriff’s deputies, made five impairment driving arrests, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Kenneth M. Cooley, 59, of Waukesha, was pulled over in the Town of Dover after deputies reportedly saw Cooley driving erratically. Inside the vehicle, a plastic cup full of wine in the cup holder was reportedly found.
A preliminary alcohol breath test of Cooley reportedly came back with a reading of 0.218. Cooley was arrested and charges of sixth offense operating while intoxicated, a felony, have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
Elliot J. Feldman, 47, of Kenosha, was stopped on Interstate 94 after deputies reportedly clocked Feldman driving at 83 mph in a 60mph zone. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found 71.7 grams of marijuana, the Sheriff's Office reported. Feldman was arrested, and charges of operating while intoxicated and felony possession of marijuana, second or subsequent offense, have been referred to the District Attorney's Office.
In the Town of Burlington, 21-year-old Joseph R. Gonzalez of Illinois was stopped by a deputy. A charge of operating with a restricted controlled substance, first offense, was referred to the District Attorney's Office. Gonzalez was also cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Ramon Gonzales, 41, of Milwaukee, was stopped due to a vehicle equipment violation, this time in the Village of Raymond. Gonzales was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense, a misdemeanor. A preliminary alcohol breath test of Gonzales reportedly resulted in a 0.089 blood alcohol concentration.
Nicole C. Rebstock, 30, of Illinois, was stopped in the Village of Union Grove, for erratic driving and failing to stop at a stop sign, the Sheriff's Office said. Rebstock's license was also revoked due to previous OWI convictions.
Rebstock was arrested and charges of operating while intoxicated, second offense, a misdemeanor, have been referred to the District Attorney's Office.
