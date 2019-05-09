Police timeline

September 2016: Sgt. Terrence Jones files a complaint against an officer who filed an “unsatisfactory” incident report, according to Howell.

In the weeks that followed, Jones is accused of being dishonest on his time reporting.

Nov. 13, 2016: The most recent day Jones worked for the Racine Police Department.

Nov. 29, 2016: Jones is officially placed on paid leave.

March 2018: Survey responses by Racine police officers reveal that the extended leaves of some officers had negatively affected morale.

Nov. 11, 2018: The Journal Times publishes an article, detailing how Jones and Brinelle Nabors have received more than $300,000 in wages since being placed on paid leave. Also, Sen. Van Wanggaard weighs in, advocating for establishing a timeline to fast-track internal investigations and prevent paid leave of this length.

January 2019: The Racine Police Department’s internal investigation of Jones concludes, finding that his reported overtime hours were accurate. The findings are then reviewed by the City Attorney’s Office.

Jan. 11, 2019: Officer Brinelle Nabors is found not guilty after a four-day jury trial. The Racine Police Department quickly announces its plan to reinstate Nabors.

May 9: Police Chief Art Howell tells The Journal Times that the investigation has concluded and that Jones may soon return to active duty.