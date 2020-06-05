Racine resident Trevor Jackson identified as victim in May 28 homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The victim of the May 28 shooting homicide has been identified by the Racine Police Department as 35-year-old Trevor L. Jackson of Racine.

On May 28 at 5:18 a.m., Racine Police responded to the 1600 block of Flett Ave. in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located Jackson, who was transported to All Saints Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Through investigation it was determined that the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Racine Street, and 68-year-old Maurice McCray was a suspect. A search warrant was executed in the 1100 block of Racine Street and McCray was taken into custody and charged with felony first degree reckless homicide.

Initial appearance

At his initial court appearance via teleconference on Tuesday, a $100,000 cash bond was set for McCray, who was ordered not to possess or control any weapons, have no contact with the victim’s family and make all court appearances on time. Failure to appear in court will result in the issuance of an arrest warrant, possible bail-jumping charges, and forfeiture of any bond on deposit.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for June 18 at 8:45 a.m.