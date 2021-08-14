 Skip to main content
Racine police: Woman's death being investigated as a homicide
RACINE — The death of an adult woman inside a residence on Edgewood Avenue is being investigated as a homicide.

Racine Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue in reference to a welfare check at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, the Racine Police Department announced in a news release issued late Saturday afternoon.

The woman was discovered deceased inside the residence.

More information will be released in the coming days, police said.

Racine Police investigators are interested in additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

