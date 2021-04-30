Racine Police: Woman injured in hit and run crash where her car was pushed into utility pole

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a hit and run after allegedly driving through a red light, then pushing another car into a utility pole, injuring a woman in the process.
Travon T. Donley, 26, of the 2000 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury, three felony counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer was sent to the area of North Memorial Drive and Hamilton Street for a vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, the officer saw a white Ford that had crashed into a wooden utility pole with heavy front-end damage.
A woman was sitting on the curb weeping, saying her head and neck were in pain and she also had pain in her right hip and arm. She said she had been driving on Hamilton Street and had the green light to cross on North Memorial Drive when a car ran through a red light, struck the driver’s side of her car and forced her car into the utility pole.
A witness followed the suspect car after the crash and gave the officer a description of the car and driver. Officers then detained the suspect, who was later identified as Donley. The suspect car was found on Albert Street with damage to the front passenger side corner. A key for the car was found in Donley’s possession as well as a glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue on it.
Donley was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for May 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 29
Today's mugshots: April 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Eladio Javier Saldivar
Eladio Javier Saldivar, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).
Antoinette C Chattman
Antoinette C Chattman, 1200 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
William E Dunn
William E Dunn, 1100 block of Oak Road, Sturtevant, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Khaliq M Flanagan
Khaliq M Flanagan, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tasharia A Montgomery
Tasharia A Montgomery, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Travon T Donley
Travon T Donley, 2000 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Denise D Katchenago
Denise D Katchenago, Appleton, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.