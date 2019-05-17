Racine Police to carry free books for kids in squad cars again

RACINE — After a five-year absence, the books-in-squads program from Cops ‘N Kids and the Racine Police Department is coming back.
RPD officers, should they choose, will once again carry bags of donated books in their squad cars while they are out patrolling their beat. Officers can then hand out books to neighborhood children with the aim of building a stronger connection to the community and enriching kids’ lives. Books were distributed Monday during the roll calls, when police check-in before heading out on the road.
Cops ‘N Kids and its accompanying books-in-squad program started in 1997 when since-retired Racine Police Officer Julia Witherspoon stumbled into a warehouse stacked to the brim with children’s books while responding to a burglary call. The Racine chapter of Cops ‘N Kids has gone on to donate more than 4 million books to children in need, with countless volumes being distributed out of the back of squad cars.
The books-in-squads program faded out in 2014 after Witherspoon underwent medical procedures that prohibited her from hauling books.
Most kids who get the books live in poverty and would not be able to otherwise afford to pick up a reading habit. Walt Powell and Adam Malacara, sergeants with the Racine Police Department, said they were glad the books-in-squad program was coming back, fondly remembering handing out books on their own patrols when they were younger.
“These kids are overwhelmed. … It breaks down barriers,” Powell said.
The program helps build trust between police and local children and helps keep kids out of trouble.
“If they’re on the porch reading, they’re learning and they’re not causing trouble,” Witherspoon said.
Malacara said he grew up in similar circumstances to many of the children who benefit from Cops ‘N Kids, and visible police in the community gave him people to look up to.
“If they do need help, they have to know that we’re their friends and they can come to us,” Malacara said.
Oftentimes officers are swarmed once area children learn they can get free books from squad cars. Sometimes officers may even radio back to the station asking for book refills or to take requests from kids itching for the next book in their favorite series. And sometimes they simply take a few minutes to read a book out loud to the kids.
“You don’t want to be the cop that don’t have no books,” Powell joked.
Program needs support
But the program only works with the full participation of the officers, said Cops ‘N Kids Board President Jeff Fuhrman.
“This has to be a voluntary program,” Fuhrman said. “It doesn’t work if the chief or whoever is saying, ‘Hey, you need to give out three books this week.’”
After the 3 p.m. roll call, officers went to bins filled with books separated by reading age and filled plastic bags before going out on patrol with visible excitement. Because the program has not been around since 2014, Powell said, many of the current officers have not experienced it before.
Witherspoon said she hopes the simple act of receiving those books will help set children on a path to success in life through high school, into college and beyond.
“These books will save their lives,” Witherspoon said.
