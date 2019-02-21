Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A Racine Police Department sergeant accused of drunken driving, striking an occupied vehicle and injuring a woman in the process, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. 

Sgt. Samuel Stulo, 42, is charged with felony hit-and-run involving injury and two misdemeanor counts of causing injury/operating while under the influence. He was also cited for forfeiture offenses for inattentive driving, refusing to take a sobriety test and failing to notify police of an accident.

Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch ordered that Stulo be bound over to stand trial on the charges.

Stulo remains on administrative leave while the charges make their way through the court system.

Stulo's next appearance is a status conference on April 5 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

