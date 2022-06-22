Racine Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' suspect

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is seeking an "armed and dangerous" suspect.
Michael Boyd, full name Michael Shawn Boyd Jr., is 26, 6 foot 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, has black skin and hair and brown eyes, announced a news release from the RPD.
Boyd has active felony warrants through the Department of Corrections, and warrants through the RPD for a shooting in Racine on May 15.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, the release stated. It is believed he is in the Kenosha or northern Illinois area.
If found, do not approach, and instead call police, RPD said. Those with information on his location can contact Investigator Robert Rasmussen at 262-635-7774.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 21, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Chardeal J. Gordon
Chardeal J. Gordon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon.
Yazmyne N. Hooks
Yazmyne N. Hooks, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Emonjae James Kinney
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Emonjae James Kinney, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a building or vehicle), felony intimidation of a victim.
Joseph Ottis Lee
Joseph (aka Joe Gee) Ottis Lee, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, felony bail jumping.
Micah T. Lminggio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Micah T. Lminggio, 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a building or vehicle), felony intimidation of a victim.
Anthony J. Ortiz
Anthony J. Ortiz, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams).
Emmanuel J. Ortiz
Emmanuel J. Ortiz, 6000 block 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams), possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ashley Seemann
Ashley Seemann, 4100 block of Mary Street, Waterford, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Jaylen W. James
Jaylen W. James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Mark D. Miller
Mark D. Miller, 1900 block of Saturn Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Marqus A. Pettway
Marqus A. Pettway, 7000 block of 13th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Eli O. Brooks
Eli O. Brooks, Sterling Heights, Michigan, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), lewd and lascivious behavior, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Vallen M. Coleman
Vallen (aka Bird) M. Coleman, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Larry D. Dyson
Larry D. Dyson, 1200 block of 11th Street, Racine, stalking, obstructing an officer, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct.