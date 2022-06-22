Racine Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' suspect

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is seeking an "armed and dangerous" suspect.

Michael Boyd, full name Michael Shawn Boyd Jr., is 26, 6 foot 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, has black skin and hair and brown eyes, announced a news release from the RPD.

Boyd has active felony warrants through the Department of Corrections, and warrants through the RPD for a shooting in Racine on May 15.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, the release stated. It is believed he is in the Kenosha or northern Illinois area.

If found, do not approach, and instead call police, RPD said. Those with information on his location can contact Investigator Robert Rasmussen at 262-635-7774.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

