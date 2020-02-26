RACINE — Racine Police have identified 28-year-old Demarcus A. Anderson as the man found dead Tuesday morning and have named a suspect, Donley M. Carey, in the death which is being investigated as a homicide.

Racine Police say they received a call from an anonymous female at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday who said that someone had been shot and was dead inside a single-family residence at 901 S. Memorial Drive.

When police arrived on scene, they entered the residence and discovered Anderson dead on the main floor inside. Police say Anderson sustained "multiple gunshot wounds."

On Wednesday around 4:40 p.m., RPD released on its Facebook page a photo of Carey stating that he is wanted in reference to the Memorial Drive homicide. Carey, 34, is described as 6-feet tall, 200-pounds, and is considered "armed and dangerous."

"Do not approach," the post read. "If seen or location is known call 911. Any nonemergency information regarding Donley Carey should be directed to the detective bureau at 262-635-7756."

While identifying Anderson as the shooting victim, police said the residence had became the subject of a former police problem-solving assignment on Jan. 6.

The assignment was due to an increase in loud music complaints, parking violations and other nuisance-type activity during private club activities associated with the residence.

A neighbor who lives a block away from the scene said that police often responded to the place where Anderson's body was found. The neighbor said the single-family home was often used for Saturday night parties that ran into Sunday morning.

Any information the public has regarding the homicide investigation or anyone with additional information regarding prior activity during private club events should contact the Racine Police Detective Bureau at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

According to online court records, charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a felon have been filed.

Almost 20 years ago, Carey was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for firing a shot that injured a restaurant employee in 2002, according to Journal Times reporting from the time. He ended up pleading guilty to attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.

