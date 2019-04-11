Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — As the April 15 tax deadline looms, the Racine Police Department has reported an increase in phone scams.

Police say the scams consist of an automated call from the “IRS” or other agency saying that money is owed and the call recipient will be taken to jail within 24 hours if they do not pay, according to a Racine Police Department news release.

The latest scam states that “enforcement action regarding your Social Security number will be taken.” The caller then attempts to obtain private information, such as the call recipient’s Social Security number and date of birth.

The scams are extremely hard to investigate due to the method of contact, and in some instances, payment that the scammers have victims pay by. “Please be aware of this scam and be careful not to give our personal information to anyone over the phone,” police advise.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments