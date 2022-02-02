Racine police report finding gun in dishwasher after woman allegedly pointed it at someone during argument

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly got into a fight with another woman and pointed a gun at her.
Temika R. Smith, 44, of the 1700 block of Packard Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of 17th Street and Packard Avenue for women fighting.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with a woman who said she was at a store on 16th Street when she saw a woman yelling at her from inside a vehicle. She began following her and yelling at her until she got to the apartment entrance.
The argument then turned physical and, at one point, the woman left and returned with a gun. She then was pointing, aiming and waving the gun at her.
While officers tried to locate the suspect, they heard loud, aggressive profanity and yelling coming from outside the apartment building. They saw the woman and the suspect arguing.
The suspect was identified as Smith.
Smith told officers that she was confronting the woman about a previous incident. She admitted to leaving the fight and coming back with a gun. An officer was able to find the gun in the dishwasher in Smith's apartment.
Smith was given a $250 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for March 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 2, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Juan M. Huizar-Campos
Juan M. Huizar-Campos, 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery.
Edward A. Kraemer
Edward A. Kraemer, 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth V. Pearson
Kenneth V. Pearson, Chicago, Illinois, manufacture/deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Juan M. Soto
Juan M. Soto, 2000 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Keith D. Brown
Keith D. Brown, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Tyler Lee Harris
Tyler Lee Harris, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Temika R. Smith
Temika R. Smith, 1700 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Terry Hill
Terry Hill, 2000 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.