Racine police report finding gun in dishwasher after woman allegedly pointed it at someone during argument

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly got into a fight with another woman and pointed a gun at her.

Temika R. Smith, 44, of the 1700 block of Packard Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of 17th Street and Packard Avenue for women fighting.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a woman who said she was at a store on 16th Street when she saw a woman yelling at her from inside a vehicle. She began following her and yelling at her until she got to the apartment entrance.

The argument then turned physical and, at one point, the woman left and returned with a gun. She then was pointing, aiming and waving the gun at her.

While officers tried to locate the suspect, they heard loud, aggressive profanity and yelling coming from outside the apartment building. They saw the woman and the suspect arguing.

The suspect was identified as Smith.

Smith told officers that she was confronting the woman about a previous incident. She admitted to leaving the fight and coming back with a gun. An officer was able to find the gun in the dishwasher in Smith's apartment.

Smith was given a $250 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for March 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

