Racine Police release names of two killed in New Year’s Day bar shooting; no one yet in custody

The Racine Police have released the names of the two victims killed in a New Year’s Day bar shooting.

As of Tuesday morning, no suspects had yet been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The two victims killed are Avery T. Stewart, 66, and Billy R. Petty, 56, both of Racine. Stewart, nicknamed ‘Rerun,’ was the owner of Rerun’s Lounge, where the shooting took place.

Friends and family had previously shared the names with the media, but police did not release the names until Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m. Jan. 1 at the bar located at 1111 Washington Ave. on the stretch of Washington Avenue between Uptown and Downtown Racine.

The Racine Police Department is urging and requesting any and all persons who were inside of the bar at the time of the shooting to please come forward. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

