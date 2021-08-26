Racine police release name of man shot to death Tuesday afternoon

A COVID crime wave - is anxiety over the US reopening fuelling a rise in gun violence?

RACINE — Police on Thursday morning released the name of the victim in a fatal shooting Tuesday near LaSalle and English streets: Musa Tawfiq Musa of Racine.

Musa, 44, died after being shot Tuesday afternoon, the Racine Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, Racine police responded to area of LaSalle and English in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Musa suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby said. Officers attempted life-saving measures but Musa was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Melby said.

As of the 5:57 p.m. Tuesday news release, it was an active crime scene, Melby said. By Wednesday afternoon, however, the area had returned to normal; no crime scene tape or other indicators of an active crime scene were seen by a reporter.