RACINE — Racine Police Officer Brinelle Nabors is poised to return to active duty after more than three years on administrative leave after he was found not guilty of using of excessive force against a Park High School student on Nov. 20, 2015.
Nabors was found not guilty after a four-day jury trial ended Friday morning, and the Racine Police Department issued a press release Friday evening which stated that Nabors will been reinstated, pending the completion of mandatory training and courses he missed while on leave.
"With the close of the administrative component of this matter, the members of the Racine Police Department look forward to the return, reinstatement and restoration of Officer Nabors," the press release stated.
Reacting to the not guilty verdict, Jim Palmer — executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, the largest police union in the state which includes Racine’s police officers — said that "the (Racine Police) officers are relieved. They feel that this was the right result."
Discipline unknown
Nabors never faced a hearing with the Racine Police and Fire Commission, which is the oversight body that handles certain aspects of discipline (such as unpaid leave), as well as all hirings and firings of Racine Police and Fire personnel.
It was not clear as of Friday if Police Chief Art Howell or any of the members of the PFC would call for a hearing related to the incident.
Nabors' defense attorney, Patrick Cafferty, is a member of Racine's PFC.
PFC President Keith Rogers previously told The Journal Times that the PFC would not act on Nabors’ case until after legal proceedings had concluded.
“Typically, we wait for these things to work themselves out,” Rogers said in July. “We need to let it work its way through the courts.”
Rogers did not reply to a request for an interview regarding this story Friday.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, has been critical of the Racine PFC's decisions, saying it should have been more active in coming to its own conclusion in the case, rather than waiting on the courts.
Wanggaard sponsored a bill in the state Legislature last year, which aimed to prevent paid police and fire suspensions from lasting as long as Nabors' has.
"Somebody really dropped the ball,” Wanggaard said in July.
Palmer wanted to make it known that the length of Nabors’ administrative leave (approximately 1,130 days) was not what Nabors desired.
“The amount of time Nabors was on leave was not of his own making. This case took an extraordinarily long time to get to trial,” Palmer said.
A number of factors played into the length of Nabors' administrative leave.
First, there was a civil case filed by the alleged victim’s family in November 2016. It didn’t end until July 2017, when the family settled for $400,000 — $225,000 was paid by the city with the rest paid by the city’s insurer, Cities and Villages Mutual Insurance Co.
After waiting for the civil trial to end, criminal charges weren’t filed against Nabors until May 9, 2018, more than about 2½ years after the incident.
The case was further dragged on, Palmer said, by an overburdened legal system. The attorney representing the state also had to be brought in from outside of Racine County, to prevent a possible conflict of interest. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney James Steven Kraus led the prosecution.
“It reflects perhaps a shortcoming in our criminal justice system. Our district attorneys are tremendously overworked,” Palmer said.
Additional training
Per a consultant's recommendation, all Racine Police officers have received "updated training on subject control techniques" after the incident at Park High School, Friday's press release stated.
"The objective of this training was to promote greater officer safety habits while maintaining effective subject management and control. All officers received updated arrest and defense tactics and subject control training as recommended," according to the release.
A use of force expert who testified during the Nabors' trial said that "the force used to maintain control of the subject throughout this encounter were determined to be 'objectively reasonable' under the given circumstances," according to police.
Good for him. He's a great brother and his Pops is a great man too.
It's ok to smash a kid if you're a cop.
“Not guilty” as judged by a jury of his peers. Reinstatement is the right thing to do.
