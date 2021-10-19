Racine Police officers report finding drug house when responding to domestic fight

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two other people arrived on scene and confirmed that Lees shared the apartment with Jalon Malone, 24. The two others, who were related to the 1-year-old, were allowed to take the child out of the apartment.

Another man arrived, but police did not let him inside the apartment. When that man left, an officer reported he saw someone in the passenger’s seat of that man’s car. That someone was “the same person (officers) had seen through the window of the residence” when they arrived, police reported, and that man was determined to be Malone.

Malone, according to police, is currently on probation for a felony case involving the sale of marijuana.

Lees claimed everything in the home belonged to her, police said.

Inside the home, police found a cash counting machine, vacuum bag sealer and a package of rubber bands. According to police: “There were several paper bands used to wrap cash containing amounts on the paper wrapping. In an open show box on top of a dresser, in a closet, (an officer) observed several plastic bags with green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana.”

Upon a further search of the apartment, the following were found: