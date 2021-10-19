Racine Police officers report finding drug house when responding to domestic fight

RACINE — Nearly $150,000 in cash, nearly 1.5 pounds of marijuana, more than one-fifth of a pound of cocaine and a 1-year-old child in a bathtub were allegedly found in a College Avenue apartment by police officers who went to the home following a report of a domestic dispute.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
One of the two occupants of the home has been arrested; the other remains at large, according to police.
According to a criminal complaint: At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Racine Police officers were dispatched to an upper apartment on the 1000 block of College Avenue for a report of “a civil dispute” with a child in the building. Upon arrival, they heard glass breaking and could see a man “standing by a window near the balcony.”
Police said they entered the unlocked door and heard a woman’s voice yell “You are a liar!” amid the sounds of more glass breaking. Police said they yelled “Police” but didn’t get a response.
Upstairs, they encountered a woman — Vanessa Marie Lees, 25 — walking out of a kitchen.
“She appeared to be frantic and in a distressed state and advised officers (a 1-year-old) was in the bathtub. Lees had a bloody lip and officers could observe blood smears on the walls,” a criminal complaint stated.
Inside the apartment, the man was gone, and police said that Lees claimed there never was a man inside.
Two other people arrived on scene and confirmed that Lees shared the apartment with Jalon Malone, 24. The two others, who were related to the 1-year-old, were allowed to take the child out of the apartment.
Another man arrived, but police did not let him inside the apartment. When that man left, an officer reported he saw someone in the passenger’s seat of that man’s car. That someone was “the same person (officers) had seen through the window of the residence” when they arrived, police reported, and that man was determined to be Malone.
Malone, according to police, is currently on probation for a felony case involving the sale of marijuana.
Lees claimed everything in the home belonged to her, police said.
Inside the home, police found a cash counting machine, vacuum bag sealer and a package of rubber bands. According to police: “There were several paper bands used to wrap cash containing amounts on the paper wrapping. In an open show box on top of a dresser, in a closet, (an officer) observed several plastic bags with green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana.”
Upon a further search of the apartment, the following were found:
- 97.2 grams of cocaine
- 611.6 grams of marijuana
- $148,972 in cash, much of it in grocery bags or in bundles elsewhere
- Multiple boxes of ammunition
- A loaded semiautomatic magazine
- A loaded semiautomatic firearm with the serial number scratched off
- An empty gun case
- Creatine muscle powder, which police noted is a common substance used to dilute cocaine
- A safe
Lees has been charged with felony possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine, felony possession with intent to deliver between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony neglecting a child under the age of 6 where specified harm did not occur, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor altering identity-marks manufacturer property.
No charges have been filed against Malone, although he is listed as a co-defendant on Lees’ case in court documents.
Lees was scheduled to appear in Racine County Circuit Court via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon.