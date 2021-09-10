Racine Police officer taken to hospital 'as a precautionary measure' after 3-car crash

Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
RACINE — A Racine Police officer went to the hospital Friday afternoon after being involved in a three-car crash at the corner of 21st Street and Lathrop Avenue.
The officer, who has not been identified, was driving a squad vehicle, according to the Racine Police Department.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
A Facebook post from Alderman CJ Rouse brought the crash to the public's attention. Rouse wrote that the police vehicle was driving south on Lathrop toward Highway 11 "at high speed" with its siren and lights on.
Rouse made two versions of the post, first saying that a woman's vehicle headed west on 21st Street was T-boned by the police vehicle, but later updated the post to say her vehicle T-boned the squad car.
Her vehicle, according to Rouse, then ended up colliding with a third vehicle.
In Facebook comments, Rouse said that the officer was responding to another crash involving a flipped vehicle nearby. He also wrote that the "cop was taken away on a stretcher but conscious" and that the woman "had a bandage on her head but was walking."
Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby, the department's public information officer, said in a text that the officer "went to hospital on own terms" and "as a precautionary measure."
Adam Rogan and Dee Hölzel of The Journal Times contributed to this report.