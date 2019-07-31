On Saturday afternoon inside the living room of Racine Police Officer Lina Edwardson, a chair sat in front of a table with two clippers.
Several cameras surrounded Edwardson, who was sitting in chair as if she were getting ready to star in a movie.
In a way, she is. And she is determined her film will have a happy ending.
Edwardson was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer mid-June, the most aggressive form you can have, and started journaling her battle with cancer on Facebook. She’s posted many lengthy updates detailing her struggles through her battle with the terrible disease.
“For me, the only way to make things OK in my head is to talk about them,” Edwardson said.
Talking about things is the way Edwardson handles many situation she has a hard time getting over — a bad day, a bad call, or a cancerous disease.
Edwardson said by being so open about her fight, it’s almost as if all of that is OK to her.
“I am in awe of her, to be honest with you,” said Kristy Brietchaft, Edwardson’s friend and former member of the Police Department. “She’s been very candid, very vulnerable, and I think a place of strength for people.”
Celebrating life
Edwardson even threw a party celebrating the shaving of her head this past weekend at her house. She had her hair cut anticipating she would lose it during her cancer treatment.
Early in the afternoon, family, friends, and fellow officers gathered in her living room to support her at every step of the way.She didn’t even have an invite list, yet, cars were lined up down the street and her house was full.
“I just knew it would be very emotional if it were just me and my husband, my son, and probably my mom and sister,” Edwardson said. “I’d probably cry like a baby and it would be really difficult for me. I figure if there were more people there, I would be stronger.”
What it turned into was something Edwardson wouldn’t have imagined “once in a trillion years.”
“Lina has always been like ‘let’s do it, let’s have a party,’” Brietchaft said. “She’s one of the most positive people I know and she didn’t want it to be a time of sorrow or sadness. She wanted it to be a celebration that this is just one more step to kicking cancer’s butt.”
Jokes were made. Edwardson was smiling, even celebrating the four separate stages of her haircut as the stylist showed it to her in the mirror.
“It wasn’t heavy, it was fun,” Edwardson said. “That’s what I wanted it to be. It was what I needed. I didn’t want it to be this heavy sad moment.”
Healing with the department
When longtime Racine Police Officer John Hetland was shot and killed while in the midst of an altercation at Teezers Bar and Grill, Edwardson was having her biopsy that night.
She’d known Hetland and his family as early as kindergarten, recalling moments where either John, his mother, or his sister babysat for her.
“Probably the saddest part of that is that I didn’t expect them to know that I had cancer at the wake for Johnny, they did,” Edwardson said. “They came up and hugged me, they’re comforting me as they’re there for their son’s wake telling me it’s going to be OK, we’re family and it will be fine. You’ve got this and we’ve got your back.”
Brietchaft and friend Beth David have organized a fundraiser for Edwardson and expenses related to her fight on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2 to 9 p.m. at Dickeys Bar, 1537 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant.
The cost is $10 per person. The event includes live music by Well Known Strangers at 2:45 p.m., food, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.
“I just knew it would be very emotional if it were just me and my husband, my son, and probably my mom and sister ... I’d probably cry like a baby and it would be really difficult for me. I figure if there were more people there, I would be stronger.” Racine Police Officer Lina Edwardson, talking about her fight against cancer and shaving her head on Saturday