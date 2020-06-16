You are the owner of this article.
Racine Police officer shares why she knelt alongside #BlackLivesMatter demonstrators
4 comments
Racine Police Department

Racine Police officer shares why she knelt alongside #BlackLivesMatter demonstrators

Felicia, June 2, I Can't Breathe

Racine Police Officer Felicia Gaines, left, stands with a fist in the air alongside a longtime friend, who is holding a "I Can't Breathe!" sign honoring the last words of Eric Garner and George Floyd who were both killed by police in separate incidents six years apart, on June 2 as part of a demonstration.

 Photo courtesy of Samantha Chatmon, of Bird of Paradox Studios

Racine Police Officer Felicia Gaines is a Kenosha native who has been with the Racine Police Department for six years. She is a Community Oriented Policing officer assigned to Racine Unified’s middle schools, as well as to Racine Alternative Education and Turning Point Academy. Gaines shared why she kneels alongside demonstrators following the death of George Floyd and why she supports the ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations. Here is what she said:

Q: Why do you think it is important to kneel, regardless of what others think?

I felt it was important to kneel with my community in honor of George Floyd for numerous reasons.

As an African American Law Enforcement Officer, I was truly and utterly disgusted in the actions taken on May 25, 2020 which resulted in the death of George Floyd.

I understand the hurt, anger and frustration the world is feeling right now, not just when it comes to George Floyd, but the numerous other lives taken unjustifiably at the hands of those who are sworn to protect their community and those within it. I refuse to tolerate and accept the negligence and unlawful behavior displayed by the law enforcement officers who also took an oath to serve and protect.

We are not the same.

On June 2, 2020: I knelt in honor of George Floyd. I knelt for anyone who has ever felt discriminated against and treated unfairly. I knelt with my brothers and sisters of all ethnicities.

I knelt because your voices are being heard. I knelt because America is fed up with senseless loss of life. I will fight for you.

Felicia, June 2, I Can't Breathe

Racine Police Officer Felicia Gaines, left, stands with a fist in the air alongside a lifelong friend Chantel Buttera, who is holding a "I Can't Breathe!" sign honoring the last words of Eric Garner and George Floyd who were both killed by police in separate incidents six years apart, on June 2 as part of a demonstration at Civic Center Park in Kenosha.

Q: When people say “They were just a bad apple” after an officer unnecessarily takes the life of another person, how do you respond?

I think in any profession, the term he/she was just a “bad apple” is completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated especially when in regards to law enforcement. We have to start holding each other accountable for inexcusable and unacceptable behavior prior to innocent lives being lost.

Q: Why do you think it’s important for officers like yourself to kneel with demonstrators, rather than not participating?

The circumstances that lead up to where we are at in the world right now are extremely unfortunate.

However, I think it has opened the eyes of so many people both civilian and law enforcement. I’ve seen so many videos surface recently in the news and online of law enforcement officers standing, kneeling and protesting with their communities. That speaks volumes. Our voices are being heard. Black lives DO matter. I think it’s extremely important for the community you work for to know that their officers stand with them opposed to against them. We have to be the change we want to see in the world. It starts here.

I will stand by you. I will protect you. It’s time for change.

Why I Marched...
Why I Marched...

We asked demonstrators why they took to the streets of Racine and Kansasville this week. Here is what they told us, in their own words.

