Racine Police officer shares why she knelt alongside #BlackLivesMatter demonstrators

Racine Police Officer Felicia Gaines is a Kenosha native who has been with the Racine Police Department for six years. She is a Community Oriented Policing officer assigned to Racine Unified’s middle schools, as well as to Racine Alternative Education and Turning Point Academy. Gaines shared why she kneels alongside demonstrators following the death of George Floyd and why she supports the ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations. Here is what she said:
Q: Why do you think it is important to kneel, regardless of what others think?
I felt it was important to kneel with my community in honor of George Floyd for numerous reasons.
As an African American Law Enforcement Officer, I was truly and utterly disgusted in the actions taken on May 25, 2020 which resulted in the death of George Floyd.
I understand the hurt, anger and frustration the world is feeling right now, not just when it comes to George Floyd, but the numerous other lives taken unjustifiably at the hands of those who are sworn to protect their community and those within it. I refuse to tolerate and accept the negligence and unlawful behavior displayed by the law enforcement officers who also took an oath to serve and protect.
We are not the same.
On June 2, 2020: I knelt in honor of George Floyd. I knelt for anyone who has ever felt discriminated against and treated unfairly. I knelt with my brothers and sisters of all ethnicities.
I knelt because your voices are being heard. I knelt because America is fed up with senseless loss of life. I will fight for you.
Q: When people say “They were just a bad apple” after an officer unnecessarily takes the life of another person, how do you respond?
I think in any profession, the term he/she was just a “bad apple” is completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated especially when in regards to law enforcement. We have to start holding each other accountable for inexcusable and unacceptable behavior prior to innocent lives being lost.
Q: Why do you think it’s important for officers like yourself to kneel with demonstrators, rather than not participating?
The circumstances that lead up to where we are at in the world right now are extremely unfortunate.
However, I think it has opened the eyes of so many people both civilian and law enforcement. I’ve seen so many videos surface recently in the news and online of law enforcement officers standing, kneeling and protesting with their communities. That speaks volumes. Our voices are being heard. Black lives DO matter. I think it’s extremely important for the community you work for to know that their officers stand with them opposed to against them. We have to be the change we want to see in the world. It starts here.
I will stand by you. I will protect you. It’s time for change.
The beat of the drum
No justice, no peace
Sitting in the street
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
We will not be silenced
Say it louder
Love
Washington Avenue
Latinx for black lives
Respect
Monday's protest
Community member's raised fist
Monday's protest
Am I next?
Monday's protest
"No lives matter until black lives matter"
Monday's protest
Signs and hand gestures
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Hands up, don't shoot
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Raised fist
Monday's protest
Many masks
Liberty
Tyrese and George
Monday's protest
Marching
Monday's protest
Police presence
Monday's protest
Stop killing
Who do I call
At Monday's protest
Say their names
On Washington Ave
Police the police
We will not be silenced
Olivia Owens (left) drums
Olivia Owen (middle) drums
Flare
Hands up
Marching
Antoine Gosa
Sitting on 14th
I can't breathe
Sitting and clapping on 14th Street
County Board Supervisor Nick Demske with a Black Lives Matter sign
Filming the protest
Police at the protest
Young boys look on as marchers go down 14th Street
Dogs can march in protests too!
Police officers on scene
Construction workers look on
A young person poses
Blue overalls and Black Lives Matter
Protesting on Washington Avenue
Filming protest from her window above Washington Avenue
We can't breathe
Marchers with their arms up
