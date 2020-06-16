Racine Police officer shares why she knelt alongside #BlackLivesMatter demonstrators

I knelt because your voices are being heard. I knelt because America is fed up with senseless loss of life. I will fight for you.

Q: When people say “They were just a bad apple” after an officer unnecessarily takes the life of another person, how do you respond?

I think in any profession, the term he/she was just a “bad apple” is completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated especially when in regards to law enforcement. We have to start holding each other accountable for inexcusable and unacceptable behavior prior to innocent lives being lost.

Q: Why do you think it’s important for officers like yourself to kneel with demonstrators, rather than not participating?

The circumstances that lead up to where we are at in the world right now are extremely unfortunate.