RACINE — A Racine Police Department officer reportedly shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire after the man allegedly refused to follow law enforcement commands.

No identifying information about the man, including his age, is being given.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident, which happened Monday morning in the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, the DCI said in a news release.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

On Sunday around 10:10 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were sent to a Mount Pleasant address after a report of a domestic incident with shots fired.

A man left the address prior to officers arriving and drove to the City of Racine. A couple hours later, Racine Police Department officers initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of Howland Avenue.

A man got out of the vehicle, and reportedly ran to a wooded area and hid in tall grass in the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers told the man to come out, but the man refused to follow the commands, the release stated.

As officers approached the man, he allegedly began firing shots in the direction of the officers, who fired back and hit the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three law enforcement agencies were present when shots were fired: Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine Police Department and Sturtevant Police Department.

A K9 from the Sturtevant Police Department was utilized during the incident.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived later to assist.

RPD Assistant Chief Alex Ramirez said responding officers secured the area and evidence.

The incident was captured on body-worn cameras, squad cameras and a drone camera, and all video evidence was given to the DCI.

All the officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, following their respective department’s policy.

DCI is leading the investigation and with help from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI crime response specialist.

All of the officers who were involved are cooperating with the investigation, the DCI said.

DCI will turn over its reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

